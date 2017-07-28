More Politics News

Man gets 115 years for assaults while impersonating officer

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:37 AM

LOS ANGELES

A California man who sexually assaulted women after flashing a badge and, in some cases, a gun while posing as a police officer has been sentenced to 115 years to life in prison.

Christoph Moore, a registered sex offender, was convicted of several crimes including assault, criminal threats and false imprisonment.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday (http://lat.ms/2u40gkF) that when he approached the women, Moore lied and said he was a police detective working an investigation. Prosecutors said when two women followed his orders under his guise, he fondled them. In another case, he forced a woman to take off her clothes.

The 41-year-old Anaheim man had prior convictions for robbery and assault with intent to commit rape.

