More Politics News

Dutch fund for women's sexual health tops $300 million

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:20 AM

BRUSSELS

The Dutch government says a campaign to raise funds for access to birth control, abortion and women's sexual health programs in developing nations has so far raised more than 260 million euros ($305 million).

The "She Decides" initiative was launched in January after President Donald Trump cut U.S. funding for such services.

Lilianne Ploumen, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, announced the latest total Friday, calling it "very good news for millions of women and girls in developing countries."

A donor's conference in Brussels in February raised just over 180 million euros, and Ploumen says the money has continued rolling in.

She says the pledges "show again that the international community will not abandon women in developing countries and will guarantee their basic right to family planning."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video