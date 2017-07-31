Wyoming man who got life term as minor on track for release

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 file photo, people line up outside of the Supreme Court in Washington as the justices began to discuss sentences for juvenile prison 'lifers.' In the Monday, Jan. 25, 2016 decision for Montgomery v. Louisiana, the court ruled that people serving mandatory life-without-parole terms for murders they committed as teenagers must have a chance to seek their freedom. The plaintiff, Henry Montgomery, recently learned he will get a chance at parole, 54 years after the killing. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo