Federal judge: Chip Fattah to blame for his financial losses

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A federal judge has rejected claims by a former Philadelphia congressman's son that he's owed $3 million for alleged law enforcement leaks to reporters he claims cost him his job and have kept him from finding other work.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2eTkPOV ) reports U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage repeatedly stated it was Chaka Fattah Jr.'s "fault" that he didn't return to work and that "his own criminal conduct" caused any financial losses he suffered.

Fattah is serving a five-year federal prison sentence for his 2015 bank and tax fraud conviction for misspending loans and some of the nearly $1 million in education funds he got as a school management subcontractor.

Fattah told Philly.com in an email from federal prison in Oklahoma that Thursday's ruling was "disappointing" and he'll ask the court to reconsider the ruling.

