Witness to join civil rights gathering about police shooting

Philadelphia civil rights leaders say an eyewitness will join them when they meet to demand a better response in the wake of a police shooting of a black man last month.
Police have said an officer saw 30-year-old David Jones operating a dirt bike recklessly then noticed Jones holding his waistband. Police say Jones pulled a gun after an officer patted him down and the officer's gun jammed when he first tried to fire. Instead, police say the officer shot Jones as he ran away with the loaded gun.
A group calling itself The Justice for David Jones Coalition plans a Friday march during which organizers will make unspecified demands to improve policing.
Police commissioner Richard Ross has said the fact Jones was apparently shot from behind is something police "want to look at very closely."
Comments