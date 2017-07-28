Myanmar court agrees to speed up trial of journalists

FILE - In this file image made from video released by the Democratic Voice of Burma on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, left to right, Burmese journalists Lawi Weng, from the Irrawaddy, Aye Nai, from the Democratic Voice of Burma, and Pyae Bone Naing, from the Democratic Voice of Burma raise their chained wrists decrying the lack of freedom and democracy as they leave the court after facing charges of unlawful association Hsipaw, Shan state, Myanmar. A court in northern Myanmar agreed Friday to expedite the trial of three journalists charged with violating a law that provides up to three years' imprisonment for people who asssist illegal groups. Democratic Voice of Burma via AP)