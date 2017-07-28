More Politics News

In Zimbabwe, Mugabe's wife positions as possible successor

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 7:27 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's wife once said the 93-year-old leader should run "as a corpse" in the 2018 elections if he dies before the vote. Now politically ambitious Grace Mugabe is positioning herself as a possible successor, saying one of the ruling party's two vice presidents should be a woman.

Grace Mugabe's remarks on Thursday inject extra intrigue into a succession debate that has featured fighting within the ruling ZANU-PF party and a widespread sense of uncertainty in a country with debilitating economic problems.

State broadcaster ZBC quotes Grace Mugabe as saying the ruling party should restore a rule stating that one of its two vice presidents, currently both men, should be a woman.

The president has traditionally picked his party vice presidents for the same positions in the government.

