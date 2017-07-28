Treasury chief: UK may need 3-year transition after Brexit

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, right, meets staff as he tours the IBM office on South Bank, London, as the preliminary estimates for 2017 Q2 GDP are published, Wednesday July 26, 2017. The economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in April-June, a meager rate that is barely above the 0.2 percent of the first three months of the year, the Office of National Statistics said Wednesday. Pool Photo via AP Stefan Rousseau