More Politics News

Not much progress reported on effort to overhaul tax code

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

July 28, 2017 6:03 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration and Republican congressional leaders appear to have made little concrete progress on a plan to overhaul the tax code and lower business and personal rates.

A joint statement issued Thursday offers fewer details than the guidelines the White House released in April. That's raising some doubts as to how the Trump administration can meet its deadline of rewriting the tax code this year and deliver an economic boost in 2018.

The statement suggests that those negotiating the deal have yet to finalize specifics about how low rates could go and the possible impact on the budget deficit. The team includes Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

House and Senate committees hope to draft tax code legislation this fall.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video