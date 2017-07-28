More Politics News

Judge expected to rule in Cook County soda tax lawsuit

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:42 AM

CHICAGO

A judge is expected to decide whether to dismiss a lawsuit over Cook County's proposed tax on sweetened beverages.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is suing the county, arguing the proposed tax is unconstitutional and too vague. The penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages was to go into effect July 1, but a temporary restraining order blocking the tax has been in effect. A Cook County judge is scheduled Friday to rule on the county's request to dismiss the association's lawsuit.

Cook County projected collecting about $67.5 million in revenue from the tax this year and more than $200 million for fiscal year 2018. The delay in implementing the tax has resulted in layoff notices being sent to hundreds of county workers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video