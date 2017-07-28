More Politics News

Lawsuit claims deputies used excessive force with stun guns

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 4:44 AM

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn.

A federal lawsuit claims a Tennessee sheriff's department used excessive force on an 18-year-old in custody in 2016.

WTVF-TV reports that the lawsuit names three Cheatham County sheriff's deputies who it claims used stun guns on Jordan Norris while he was physically restrained in a restraint chair. Norris was arrested on drug and weapons charges in November.

The county's use of force report says Norris had banged his head against his cell door and was threatening other inmates. Booking camera video shows deputies using a stun gun to get Norris in the chair, and the lawsuit says they used it again while he was on suicide watch. Attorney Ben Raybin said the force was excessive and not appropriate.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove said deputies followed procedure.

