Judge won't block California gas facility from reopening

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file pool photo, crews work on a relief well at the Aliso Canyon facility above the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. A California judge denied a motion to halt the reopening of the massive natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles County that has been offline since a major blowout. Lawyers for the county had asked Superior Court Judge John Wiley to stop Southern California Gas Co. from restarting operations at Aliso Canyon because of earthquake risks. The judge tentatively ruled against the county on Friday, July 28, 2017, according to court filings made public before a hearing. He made the ruling final during the hearing. Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File Dean Musgrove