FILE - This April 13, 2016, file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. A hearing in a lawsuit stemming from the agency's harsh interrogation techniques is scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2017 in Spokane, Wash. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
Psychologists fight blame for CIA's interrogation tactics

By MARTHA BELLISLE Associated Press

July 28, 2017 3:27 AM

SEATTLE

The two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods used in the war on terror are battling to have a lawsuit from former detainees dismissed.

Lawyers for James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen say they were contractors and the CIA was responsible for the interrogations.

But the American Civil Liberties Union says the psychologists should be held accountable for the methods they crafted following the Sept. 11 terror attacks, including waterboarding and beatings.

Both sides will appear Friday before a federal judge in Spokane, Washington. The outcome of the arguments in U.S. District Court will determine whether the lawsuit goes to trial, set for September.

