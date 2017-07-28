FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2005 file photo, defrocked priest Paul Shanley, a figure in the sex scandal that rocked the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese, stands prior to the reading of a verdict in his trial at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley was convicted of raping and fondling a boy at his Roman Catholic church during the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Shanley is due to be released Friday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2005 file photo, defrocked priest Paul Shanley, a figure in the sex scandal that rocked the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese, stands prior to the reading of a verdict in his trial at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley was convicted of raping and fondling a boy at his Roman Catholic church during the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Shanley is due to be released Friday, July 28, 2017. The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File Mark Garfinkel
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2005 file photo, defrocked priest Paul Shanley, a figure in the sex scandal that rocked the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese, stands prior to the reading of a verdict in his trial at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley was convicted of raping and fondling a boy at his Roman Catholic church during the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Shanley is due to be released Friday, July 28, 2017. The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File Mark Garfinkel

More Politics News

Ex-priest in Boston sex abuse scandal released from prison

By MARK PRATT Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:18 PM

BOSTON

A notorious figure in Boston's Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal was quietly released from prison Friday morning after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy in the 1980s.

Paul Shanley, 86, was released from the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, prison officials said. He plans to live in an apartment in Ware, a town of about 10,000 people about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston, according to the state's sex offender registry.

Prosecutors opposed his release, and several men who say they were abused by him when they were young called upon the public to help them track his whereabouts. They said they are concerned Shanley will re-offend.

The registry designates Shanley a Level 3 offender, considered the most likely to re-offend.

"Paul Shanley should be in a hospital being treated and not in the outside world where he can easily gain access to innocent children," attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represented many of the men who say the former priest abused them, said Friday.

Shanley was a "street priest" who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and '70s. Dozens of men came forward decades later and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and was convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish in 2005.

The Archdiocese of Boston said this week it will not provide Shanley any kind of financial support or benefits. And Gov. Charlie Baker said he will review the standards for civilly committing a convicted sex offender who has served their prison sentence.

Prosecutors sought to hold Shanley beyond his criminal sentence under a law that allows civil commitment of people deemed sexually dangerous. But two experts hired by the state found he did not meet the legal criteria to hold him.

Shanley's appellate lawyer said he's served his time and is not dangerous.

"We've never believed that he was dangerous, and we didn't believe that what he was convicted of was a valid conviction, given that it rested on repressed memory evidence that we did not believe was valid," attorney Robert Shaw Jr. said earlier this week.

Shanley was expected to register with the Ware police Friday. He will be the 20th Level 3 sex offender to move to Ware, according to the sex offender registry. Several others already live on the street where Shanley will live.

Ware police Chief Shawn Crevier said it's one of the most heavily patrolled areas of town.

"We're going to do what we need to do to make sure the citizens are protected and his rights are also protected," Crevier said.

State law prohibits people from using information in the registry to harass sex offenders.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

View More Video