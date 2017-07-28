More Politics News

School board candidates fined for campaign violations

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:25 AM

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

Two write-in school board candidates in South Burlington who opposed a decision to drop the "Rebel" school nickname have agreed to pay $250 for campaign finance violations.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uG2RTN ) Danial Emmons and Marcy Brigham signed an agreement this month to settle the violations and refile their paperwork.

The violations came ahead of a failed vote to approve a school budget amid a dispute over the decision to drop the mascot name. The budget was later passed.

The candidates believed the school board should reverse the change or put it to a citywide vote.

The violations noted by the state include contributions in excess of limits, failure to maintain separate campaign accounts and missing information on campaign signs.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video