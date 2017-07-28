More Politics News

Coroner IDs man shot by police who say he hit cop with car

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:06 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

A suspect in a drug deal who authorities say struck a police officer with his car while fleeing and was shot multiple times by two officers before crashing his car and dying at a hospital has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the man as 25-year-old Kesharn Burney, of Dayton.

County Sheriff Phil Plummer has said undercover law enforcement officers witnessed a drug deal Wednesday in the Dayton suburb of Harrison Township. Plummer said officers approached the vehicles where the transaction happened, and the suspected dealer fled, striking a Trotwood police officer with his car.

The sheriff says a deputy and the Trotwood officer then fired at the suspect.

Plummer says the man crashed his vehicle and died at a hospital.

Dayton police are investigating.

