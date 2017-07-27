More Politics News

White House aide's tirade tests editors and producers

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 11:14 PM

NEW YORK

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci offered newsroom leaders a test on Thursday. They needed to decide whether to fully use the obscenities relied on by Scaramucci to describe fellow White House aides or talk around them.

Scaramucci made the comments about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in a phone conversation with Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker. The magazine's website published a full account of the conversation.

The New York Times and Washington Post quoted Scaramucci, vulgar terms and all. Television networks avoided using the word onscreen or out of their anchors' mouths.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video