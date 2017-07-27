Oct. 2 trial date set in Kim Jong Nam's killing in Malaysia

One of police cars carrying Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah arrives at Shah Alam court house at Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday, July 28, 2017. Two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler in a bizarre airport assassination are expected to plead not guilty when they appear in a Malaysian court on Friday, their lawyers said. Daniel Chan AP Photo