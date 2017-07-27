Former Wyoming sheriff gets 9 months in work release program

A former sheriff in western Wyoming who was removed from office for engaging in misconduct or malfeasance has been sentenced to nine months in a community corrections program.
KPIN Radio in Pinedale reports former Sublette County sheriff Stephen Haskell was sentenced Thursday and will serve his term in Cheyenne, Casper or Gillette, the only three cities in Wyoming that offer the work release program.
Prosecutors say Haskell billed the county more than $11,000 for uniforms he bought before he took office in January 2015 and later misrepresented the timing of the purchases to the county commission, saying he received them after he took office.
He was sentenced to three nine-month, concurrent terms with the community corrections program.
