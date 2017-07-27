FILE - In this May 27, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Gov. Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during August's total solar eclipse.
FILE - In this May 27, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Gov. Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during August's total solar eclipse. Gillian Flaccus, File AP Photo
Oregon governor authorizes National Guard for solar eclipse

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:58 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Gov. Kate Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during next month's total solar eclipse.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports (http://bit.ly/2uHjjTG) that the National Guard will stage six aircraft and about 150 soldiers and airmen ahead of the Aug. 21 celestial event.

The moon's shadow first hits Oregon as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun and up to 1 million people are expected to visit the state to see it.

State and local governments have been planning for months to prepare for an influx of people that could jam highways and stretch resources.

The eclipse coincides with peak wildfire season in Oregon and the National Guard could help fight fires if necessary.

