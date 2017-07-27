Colorado town to pay $1.3M to family of man shot by officer

A town in southeast Colorado will pay $1.3 million to the family of a man who was shot to death by a police officer.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/8V3Y7p the settlement includes payments to Jack Jacquez's three minor children and his mother.
James Ashby was on-duty when he chased Jacquez into his mother's home in October 2014 and shot him in the back as she watched. The officer was sentenced to 16 years in prison for second-degree murder.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation found that Ashby had no reason to believe Jacquez was committing a crime before he was killed. Ashby told investigators Jacquez mouthed off to him when he stopped him as he was skateboarding.
Ashby was the first Colorado police officer to face charges for an on-duty shooting in more than 20 years.
Comments