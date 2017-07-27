More Politics News

House ethics panel investigating Guam Delegate Bordallo

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 6:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating a complaint against Del. Madeleine Bordallo of Guam, following a report by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

The committee did not specific the nature of the allegation against Bordallo, but a spokesman for the delegate said the inquiry was the result of a politically motivated complaint regarding her lodging on Guam. Bordallo, a Democrat, is in her eighth term as the territory's non-voting member of Congress.

Spokesman Adam Carbullido said Bordallo is cooperating fully with the ethics panel and is committed to abiding by House rules and federal law. Bordallo denies any wrongdoing.

The ethics panel says in a statement that the inquiry alone does not reflect any judgment of wrongdoing.

The panel will announce further steps by Sept. 11.

