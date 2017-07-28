Brazil defense minister: Troops to fight violence in Rio

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, soldiers guard the streets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil’s Defense Minister Raul Jungmann promised Thursday, July 27, 2017 to have the military take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Jungmann said troops will not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons, but also be used in police operations against drug traffickers. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo