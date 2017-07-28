FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, soldiers guard the streets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil’s Defense Minister Raul Jungmann promised Thursday, July 27, 2017 to have the military take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Jungmann said troops will not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons, but also be used in police operations against drug traffickers.
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, soldiers guard the streets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil’s Defense Minister Raul Jungmann promised Thursday, July 27, 2017 to have the military take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Jungmann said troops will not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons, but also be used in police operations against drug traffickers. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, soldiers guard the streets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil’s Defense Minister Raul Jungmann promised Thursday, July 27, 2017 to have the military take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Jungmann said troops will not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons, but also be used in police operations against drug traffickers. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Brazil defense minister: Troops to fight violence in Rio

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 12:06 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil's defense minister said Thursday that the military will take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said at a news conference that troops will not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons. He said they will now be used in police operations against drug traffickers.

Rio, which hosted in the 2016 Summer Olympics, has been plagued with increasing violence in the last year. That is particularly the case in hundreds of slums that are often controlled by drug gangs.

Jungmann said 800 slums in Rio are controlled by traffickers, a rare acknowledgement by authorities about a loss of control.

He did not provide details on plans for deployments of troops.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video