North Carolina town looking for someone to run for mayor

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 5:14 PM

BAILEY, N.C.

A North Carolina town looking to elect a mayor in the fall is in search of someone who may actually want the job.

WRAL-TV reports election officials say no one has filed to run for the office of mayor in the Nash County town of Bailey in advance of the November election.

The lack of a candidate has prompted officials to extend the deadline to file by one week with the goal of encouraging somebody to run for the job. Any interested parties have until noon Friday to file a petition.

If no one steps forward, the position will be open to write-in candidates.

Bailey, with a population of 569 as of the 2010 census, is 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

