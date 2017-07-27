More Politics News

LA deputy accused of having sex with 18-year-old explorer

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 5:08 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials are investigating an allegation that a deputy had sex with an 18-year-old who was in a program for those who may want to become law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Thursday that the teenage girl was a member of the sheriff's department's explorer program.

He says the allegation was uncovered recently while the department was conducting a review of its youth programs.

The sheriff's department first disclosed earlier this week that they were investigating an allegation of misconduct involving a deputy but didn't provide details.

McDonnell said the deputy may not face criminal charges if the sex was consensual. But he says it would be a violation of department policy.

McDonnell said he would immediately fire the deputy if the allegations are proven.

