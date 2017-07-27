Polish leader says government will target media after courts

The leader of Poland's ruling party says the government intends to "decentralize" the media after it completes an overhaul of the judicial system that the European Union has denounced as violating democratic norms.
Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke Thursday evening in two broadcast interviews, first on TV Trwam and then on Radio Maryja. Both are Catholic outlets friendly to his ruling conservative nationalist party.
Kaczynski said he expects "very strong resistance" to his party's plans to decentralize the media. He didn't give details, but previously announced plans to limit foreign ownership of media companies in Poland.
Many Polish newspapers are German-owned, while an American company owns the country's largest private television broadcaster, TVN.
Kaczynski said Poland's universities also need "deep change."
