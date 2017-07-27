A spray painted "A" is shown on the offices of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque after party officials say two protesters vandalized the building before fleeing on Thursday, July 17, 2017. The two protesters who said they from were the activist group Betsy Riot demonstrated outside the offices of the Republican Party of New Mexico and left before police arrived.
2 protesters accused of vandalizing New Mexico GOP office

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 6:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters has been hit with spray paint, and officials say two protesters are responsible.

New Mexico GOP spokesman Dominic Pacheco said Thursday a receptionist saw the demonstrators paint a red "A'' on the Albuquerque headquarters building sign before fleeing.

The protesters arrived Thursday afternoon and held signs accusing Republicans of promoting "hatriotism." The two female protesters told a reporter with The Associated Press they were from the group Betsy Riot.

The group's website says members are "neosuffragists and punk patriots" whose mission is the rescue the country from President Donald Trump. The group says it engages in "street theater, disruption, and creative acts of trumpculture sabotage."

No arrests have been made.

Betsy Riot said in a statement the protesters used red energy drink and the "A'' stood for an expletive.

