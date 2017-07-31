A state-by-state look at juvenile life without parole

This Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo shows barbed wire surrounding the prison that holds Jason Robinson, 39, in Gatesville, Texas. Robinson was convicted of murder at 16 and sentenced to automatic life with the possibility of parole. States are responding to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have found mandatory life-without-parole sentences unconstitutional for juveniles except for the rare homicide offender incapable of rehabilitation. After the latest ruling in January 2016 said those serving such terms must have a chance to argue for release one day, dozens of inmates have won new sentences — and some, freedom — while others wait or fight to have their sentences reviewed. Jaime Dunaway AP Photo