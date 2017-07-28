Repeal of insurance requirement could send premiums soaring

From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speak to reporters at the Capitol as the Republican-controlled Senate unable to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Cliff Owen AP Photo