New Hampshire challenge to voting commission gets hearing

A challenge in New Hampshire to the collection of states' detailed voter information by President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud has been scheduled for a court hearing.
A hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, in Nashua.
Trump created the commission to investigate his allegations —offered without evidence — that millions of people voted illegally in 2016. A federal judge recently cleared the way for it to resume collecting data after rejecting an advocacy group's request to block collection.
In New Hampshire, two lawmakers and the American Civil Liberties Union sued Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a commission member.
Anyone can view New Hampshire's voter database at the state archives building, but it can't be copied or transmitted. The lawsuit argues the law allows Gardner to sell the database to political parties, political committees and candidates, none of which apply to the commission.
Comments