More Politics News

New Mexico city limits timeframe for takeout alcohol sales

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:13 PM

GALLUP, N.M.

The Gallup City Council has passed an ordinance limiting the timeframe that takeout alcohol can be purchased within city limits.

Alcohol not being consumed at an establishment such as a bar or that is packaged to be taken out of the establishment can only be purchased from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. effective August 24.

The Gallup Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2o70OE6 ) that City Attorney George Kozeliski says the ordinance is aimed at giving police officers a chance to "catch their breath."

The purchase timeframe was cut by three hours, which is the maximum amount of time Class B counties are allowed to limit sales per a bill signed in March by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Gallup Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Boyd says pushing the hours back will provide "tremendous relief."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video