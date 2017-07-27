In South Dakota, it's pols 2, rattlers nothing

Tough enough to serve in Congress? Both of South Dakota's Republican House candidates have checked that box — by killing rattlesnakes.
Dusty Johnson's congressional campaign tweeted a video Thursday of him dispatching a snake at a youth camp with "courage and a dull axe!" The move causes onlookers to scream and then cheer and chant his name.
Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, says he last killed a rattler in high school.
Secretary of State Shantel Krebs last year shot a rattlesnake with a pistol because it got too close for comfort. It wasn't immediately clear if Krebs has killed more than one.
Tim Bjorkman is a Democrat in the 2018 contest, while George Hendrickson plans to run as an independent.
