In South Dakota, it's pols 2, rattlers nothing

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:13 PM

PIERRE, S.D.

Tough enough to serve in Congress? Both of South Dakota's Republican House candidates have checked that box — by killing rattlesnakes.

Dusty Johnson's congressional campaign tweeted a video Thursday of him dispatching a snake at a youth camp with "courage and a dull axe!" The move causes onlookers to scream and then cheer and chant his name.

Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, says he last killed a rattler in high school.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs last year shot a rattlesnake with a pistol because it got too close for comfort. It wasn't immediately clear if Krebs has killed more than one.

Tim Bjorkman is a Democrat in the 2018 contest, while George Hendrickson plans to run as an independent.

