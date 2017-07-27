More Politics News

Navajo Nation lawmakers approve purchase of Colorado Ranch

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:09 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.

Navajo Nation lawmakers have approved the tribe's planned purchase of a large ranch in south-central Colorado for $23 million.

Tribal officials say a Navajo Nation Council committee's approval was the final approval needed to implement a purchase contract for the 25.5-square mile (66-sq. kilometer) Wolf Springs Ranch in Huerfano and Custer counties.

The legislation approved Tuesday on a 17-1 vote calls for the purchase to be completed by Aug. 27.

Tribal President Russell Begaye requested the committee's action.

Begaye said in a statement that the purchase provides potential for development of parts of the ranch and for conservation of areas where a mountain sacred to the Navajo people can be viewed.

The purchase includes over 230 head of cattle and over 300 head of buffalo.

