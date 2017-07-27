Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his new Culture Minister Sergio Sa Leitao at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. On Aug. 2, the House of Representatives will examine corruption charges against Temer, presented by Brazil's justice minister and the top prosecutor.
Poll: Brazil president's approval ratings hit new low, 5 pct

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:07 PM

SAO PAULO

A new poll in Brazil shows President Michel Temer's already-abysmal popularity ratings have hit a new low as corruption allegations continue to swirl around him and others in government.

Just 5 percent of respondents in the Instituto Ibope survey released Thursday approved of Temer's job performance, while 70 percent gave him either bad or terrible ratings.

In the institute's previous poll from March, 10 percent approved of Temer and 55 percent rated his performance bad or terrible.

Ibope interviewed 2,000 people July 13-16 for the latest survey, which had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

The results were released less than a week before Congress is scheduled to vote on whether corruption charges against Temer should proceed to the Supreme Court, where he could be tried.

