Warming to worsen dead zones, algae blooms choking US waters

In this image provided by NASA, taken Aug. 3, 2015, phytoplankton is seen off the coast of New York, top and New Jersey, left. A new study projects that global warming’s increased rains will mean more nitrogen flowing into U.S. waterways, which can then trigger more massive blooms of algae, floating green mats, and dead zones with almost no oxygen. This handout NASA satellite photo shows a large bloom of phytoplankton off the New York and New Jersey coast in August 2015. NASA via AP)