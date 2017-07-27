More Politics News

Scaramucci reports more than $50m in assets

By BERNARD CONDON AP Business Writer

July 27, 2017 2:01 PM

NEW YORK

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci owns property and businesses worth more than $50 million.

That is the tally of assets listed on his federal financial disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics. The biggest source of his wealth was an ownership stake in investment fund SkyBridge Capital. The fund is in the process of being sold.

The fund also accounted for a bulk of his income. He took in nearly $10 million in salary and other income from SkyBridge.

The financial disclosure also shows Scaramucci earned $88,461 as a contributor to Fox Business News.

Scaramucci owns several residential properties and businesses. A stake in the New York Mets and property in the Hamptons on Long Island are each worth at least $1 million.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal 1:22

From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban

View More Video