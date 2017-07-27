More Politics News

Florida's cost for losing lawsuits keeps growing

By GARY FINEOUT Associated Press

July 27, 2017 1:55 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's price-tag for losing legal battles continues to grow under Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott recently agreed to pay $1.1 million to cover the legal bills of physicians and medical organizations who successfully challenged a law that restricted doctors' ability to talk to patients about guns. In July, the state also agreed to a $2 million payment that will go to lawyers who sued on behalf of disabled inmates.

Since Scott took office the state has paid at least $19 million to cover expenses and fees for opposing lawyers.

This includes $12 million to attorneys who represented pediatricians. Florida has also paid more than $800,000 to lawyers working for the American Civil Liberties Union.

The governor's office in the past has said there's no "surprise" that they "vigorously defend" Florida's laws.

