House GOP advancing spending boosts for Pentagon, veterans

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

July 27, 2017 12:41 PM

WASHINGTON

The GOP-controlled House is plowing ahead on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost.

It would also deliver a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In advancing the huge $788 billion bill, Republicans are trying to both ease a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and give both themselves and Trump political wins heading into the August recess.

Trump is pushing for a sweeping increase for the Pentagon and commensurate cuts of more than $50 billion, or 10 percent, from domestic agencies and foreign aid. House Republicans are responding by adding even more for defense but have significantly scaled back Trump's cuts to domestic programs like community development grants and medical research.

