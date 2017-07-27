Balloon festival prepares to fly near Trump golf course

FILE – In this July 29, 2011, file photo, hot air balloons, including a balloon decorated as a giant U.S. flag, begin to rise and take shape as the balloons are inflated at the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington Township, N.J. The annual festival is taking place starting Friday, July 28, 2017, in the shadow of President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course. Organizers began to plan for the possibility of flight restrictions and other security concerns late last year. Mel Evans, File AP Photo