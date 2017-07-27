Attorney general releases redistricting amendment explainer

Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation for a constitutional amendment that would take control of redistricting from South Dakota legislators and give it to an independent commission.
Jackley's office said Thursday that the explanation has been filed with the secretary of state's office, a step required before petition gatherers can spread out across the state.
The amendment calls for switching control of the legislative redistricting process from legislators to an independent commission of nine people, with no more than three from any one political party. It mirrors a constitutional amendment that South Dakota voters rejected in the 2016 election.
Supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 for the new amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.
