Landslide stabilization work on schedule, within budget

Officials say stabilization efforts after a major Wyoming landslide are on track and the project has stayed within budget since the work began two months ago.
Landslides Technologies Project Engineer Zach Ruby tells the Jackson Hole News And Guide (http://bit.ly/2w3HhrA) that so far, construction crews have not run into any major hiccups. He says workers are moving carefully to make sure other parts of the hillside remain stable.
The 2014 West Broadway Landslide tore apart a home in two and had been slowly shifting, putting dozens of nearby homes and businesses at risk. Construction crews' next steps are to place shear keys and buttresses that will create resistance against the hillside, halt further movement and compress dense material.
The project is expected to be finished by July 2018.
