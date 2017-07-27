More Politics News

Sheriff's deputy fired at but not injured in South Carolina

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 12:22 PM

WALTERBORO, S.C.

Authorities say someone shot at a sheriff's deputy in a rural South Carolina county.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the deputy was fired on about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Walterboro. She was not injured.

A police report says the suspects got out of a car and fired at the deputy's car, hitting her siren and radiator and stopping her from chasing them as they sped away.

Authorities say the deputy did not return fire. Her name has not been released.

Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton did not know if the deputy was on a call or just patrolling when the shot was fired.

