In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks at the second plenary session at the 2017 International Institute for Strategic Studies
In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks at the second plenary session at the 2017 International Institute for Strategic Studies IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore.
In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks at the second plenary session at the 2017 International Institute for Strategic Studies IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore.

More Politics News

Reports: Japan defense chief to quit over document cover-up

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:40 AM

TOKYO

Reports say Japan's unpopular defense minister, a protege of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will step down in connection with an alleged cover-up of military documents.

Japanese media, including public broadcaster NHK, say Defense Minister Tomomi Inada will announce her resignation on Friday when results of an internal probe of the scandal is issued.

The defense ministry is accused of hiding parts of a daily log of activities by Japanese U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan that referred to dangers faced by the troops, a sensitive topic.

The popularity of Abe's administration has plunged over a series of recent scandals, including accusations of misuse of power and cronyism.

Abe is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet next week to regain public support, but already has been criticized for defending Inada for too long.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video