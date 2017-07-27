More Politics News

Authorities probe vandalism at Nebraska senators' offices

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:40 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Authorities are investigating vandalism at the Nebraska U.S. senators' offices in Lincoln and Omaha.

Police say someone tossed a reddish-brown liquid Tuesday night or Wednesday morning on the doorway of Sen. Deb Fischer's Omaha office. Someone also placed stickers touting protest group Betsy Riot. The protest group has described itself as a "decentralized neo-suffragette, punk-patriot resistance movement."

Lincoln police say what officers described as "fake blood syrup" was splattered Tuesday night or Wednesday morning on doors and windows at Sen. Ben Sasse's Lincoln office. A Betsy Riot sticker was placed there as well.

The two Republicans voted Tuesday to begin debate on repealing sections of the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act. It's unclear whether the vandalism was done in protest.

No arrests have been reported.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video