German minister: too soon to bury the combustion engine

Germany's transport minister says it's too soon to talk about burying the combustion engine, underlining his government's reluctance to follow Britain and others in banning the sale of new cars and vans using diesel and gasoline from 2040.
Alexander Dobrindt said Thursday that "electromobility will be the future" but argued it's not yet clear what form it will take and when that will be. He added: "I don't think it makes much sense to talk today about being able to bury the combustion engine."
Germany is home to auto powerhouses including Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW. The industry is currently looking for a way out of persistent troubles over excessive diesel emissions, and the government is hosting a meeting with auto bosses next week to discuss ways to reduce them.
