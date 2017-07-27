More Politics News

Maine DHHS cuts funding from school health centers in budget

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:26 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has eliminated funding for around two dozen school-based health centers.

The funding for the programs was cut due to a budget deal requiring the department to eliminate $5 million in funding. The school-based health centers are designed to provide basic medical care to students who would not otherwise have access to a doctor.

A community medical spokeswoman says that medical care will likely go away and behavioral health services will likely be greatly reduced.

DHHS spokeswoman Samantha Edwards said Wednesday that the department was directed to cut the money from the community health fund to be directed toward the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention services. Edwards says funding was also reduced for anti-smoking services.

