Oklahoma sheriff indicted in inmate's death remains on job

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:23 AM

ENID, Okla.

An Oklahoma sheriff who was indicted with five others in the death of an inmate remains on the job, but two other employees have been placed on administrative leave.

Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles tells the Enid News & Eagle (http://bit.ly/2tFTnGW ) that he's "here to work" following this week's unsealing of an indictment accusing him of second-degree manslaughter in last year's death of 58-year-old Anthony Huff.

Five others were also indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges, and Niles says two of those people were placed on paid administrative leave because of the indictment.

The indictment says Huff was left in a restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

