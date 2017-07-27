Forest Service, Alaska Native corporation transfer land

The U.S. Forest Service and an Alaska-based Native corporation announced the transfer of 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers) of land from the Native corporation to the Admiralty Island National Monument.
The Sitka Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2uBaJaM ) reported Wednesday the land is part of the 34 sq. miles (88 sq. kilometers) Sitka-based Shee Atika Corp. logged between 1984 and 2002 after the Sitka urban corporation selected it as part of its land entitlement under the Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act.
Under an agreement between the Forest Service and Shee Atika signed in July 2016, the land is being purchased by the government with funds appropriated by Congress under legislation championed by the Alaska Congressional delegation.
The government paid $4,930,399 to Shee Atika for the 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers).
