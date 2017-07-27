More Politics News

Forest Service, Alaska Native corporation transfer land

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:23 AM

SITKA, Alaska

The U.S. Forest Service and an Alaska-based Native corporation announced the transfer of 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers) of land from the Native corporation to the Admiralty Island National Monument.

The Sitka Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2uBaJaM ) reported Wednesday the land is part of the 34 sq. miles (88 sq. kilometers) Sitka-based Shee Atika Corp. logged between 1984 and 2002 after the Sitka urban corporation selected it as part of its land entitlement under the Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act.

Under an agreement between the Forest Service and Shee Atika signed in July 2016, the land is being purchased by the government with funds appropriated by Congress under legislation championed by the Alaska Congressional delegation.

The government paid $4,930,399 to Shee Atika for the 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers).

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video