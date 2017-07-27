FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo tourists take photographs the Herod Atticus theater and Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis hill during a three-hour work stoppage in Athens. The culture ministry workers' union said on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that will go on a two-day strike protesting staff shortages will shut the Acropolis and other ancient sites and museums in Athens this weekend, at the height of the tourist season.
FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo tourists take photographs the Herod Atticus theater and Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis hill during a three-hour work stoppage in Athens. The culture ministry workers' union said on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that will go on a two-day strike protesting staff shortages will shut the Acropolis and other ancient sites and museums in Athens this weekend, at the height of the tourist season. Thanassis Stavrakis, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo tourists take photographs the Herod Atticus theater and Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis hill during a three-hour work stoppage in Athens. The culture ministry workers' union said on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 that will go on a two-day strike protesting staff shortages will shut the Acropolis and other ancient sites and museums in Athens this weekend, at the height of the tourist season. Thanassis Stavrakis, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Acropolis, other Greek sites to open as guards scrap strike

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:32 AM

ATHENS, Greece

The Acropolis and other ancient monuments and museums in Athens will be open this weekend after Greek Culture Ministry employees called off a planned two-day strike.

The ministry workers' union says it took its decision following a meeting late Wednesday with Greece's culture minister — who, it said, took a "responsible" approach to employees' demands.

The weekend strike, at the heart of the summer season, would have been a considerable embarrassment for Greece's key tourism industry.

The union wants the government to honor a pledge to hire 233 archaeologists and guards, replacing employees who have retired in recent years.

Under the terms of Greece's international bailouts, only a fraction of the civil servants who retire can be replaced by new hires.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan 1:30

Democrats reveal new A Better Deal slogan

View More Video