German plane hijacked to Somalia in 1977 being brought home

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1977 file photo two stewardesses stand in the open front door of the hijacked Lufthansa jetliner Landshut, a Boing 737, at an airfield in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The plane hijacked to Somalia 40 years ago at the height of the leftist Red Army Faction's campaign against West German authorities is coming home to a German museum. The Dornier Museum in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany said Thursday, July 27, 2017 the plane is expected in September. Harry Koundakjian, file AP Photo